Drinks Up: A Massive Virtual G&T Festival Is Happening Next Month

This one goes out to all the Gin & Tonic lovers!

The legends over at Fever-Tree have decided to bring back their iconic G&T festival, this time creating a truly 2020-style virtual experience.

Although the festival will be online, that doesn’t mean they are holding back on the huge array of experiences.

The 90-minute line-up will feature leading Australian bartenders, gin distillers and MasterChef Australia’s Simon Toohey.

The bartenders will be on hand with recommendations for the ultimate style combinations with flavour-packed gins and a variety of signature tonics to help you spruce up an old favourite or transform your average tipple into a perfect G&T.

Festival packs full of goodies are unfortunately sold out, however, the festival will still be free to access online for those of us who are keen to watch and learn, or if you’ve already got a stocked up bar at home to join in!

A link will be made available via social media.

The Fever-Tree Gin & Tonic Festival will take place this World Gin Day, Saturday, 13 June, from 5:30 - 7:00pm.

Find out more information here!

