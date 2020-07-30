Drink Up, This Venue Is Serving Bottomless Gin & Tapas All Night Long

Honestly, we can't think of a better duo.

Bottomless gin and tapas, enough said.

The legends at Old Values Subiaco have decided to throw the ultimate opening party this Saturday the 31st July.

For just $69, you’ll be able to enjoy bottomless gin offerings such as blood orange elderflower, blueberry gin sour, grapefruit and thyme and more, plus unlimited tapas nibbles.

Each session goes for two hours with times kicking off at 6pm, 7pm, 8pm.

We have created the ultimate bottomless session with non-stop premium G&Ts and a shared board.

Bookings are essential, so make sure you secure your spot here.

