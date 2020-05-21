Prepare Yourselves Perth, Bottomless Boozy Brunches Are Officially Back

One of our favourite things that we have been waiting for has finally started up again!

Bottomless boozy brunches are back, people, and we have found some of the best ones going on around town.

The Globe's Bottomless Prosecco And Spritz Brunch

Yes, the $49 brunch at The Globe is back on and will get you a main of your choice as well as two hours of bottomless prosecco and spritz. This only happens on Saturdays from 10am to 12pm so book here quick smart.

Tiisch

Unless you have been living under a rock, we're sure by now you have heard all about the Tiisch bottomless brunch. For $65 you can get a small treat on arrival from the chef, a breakfast main, and two hours of free-flowing bubbly, bloody marys, mimosas, wine or beer! Honestly, say no more.

The Aviary's Poppin' Pancake Brunch

If there's anything better than a rooftop bar, it's a rooftop bar that offers bottomless pancake grazing boards. Whether you're feeling sweet or savoury, mimosas or bellinis, these guys have got you covered. Only happening on Saturdays and Sundays over two two-hour sittings at 10am and 12:30pm, perfect hangover cure if you ask us! bookings can be made here.

The Garden's Prosecco And Botanicals Brunch

Last and certainly not least, from Sunday 31 May, The Garden will be putting on a bottomless brunch that is the perfect way to end your weekend. Only on Sundays, you'll get a starter, your choice of main—the brekky bruschetta is off the charts—a dessert and bottomless prosecco or Ketel One Botanicals, book here.

This is only the beginning, and we can't wait to see more deals pop up as restrictions relax!

