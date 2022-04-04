Drink Driver Crashes Into Home In Elizabeth Vale

Police have arrested a drunk driver who crashed his vehicle into a house earlier this morning.

Police were called out to the scene of a crash just after 5AM this morning, following reports a car had crashed into a home.

Upon arrival, police found that a Honda Sedan had crashed into a tree before colliding with the front wall and side of a home on Prunus Avenue.

The car only caused minor damage to the home and all occupants of the residence were unharmed.

Police breath-tested the 23-year-old Elizabeth Park man driving the vehicle and found he had a blood alcohol reading of 0.227.

Police arrested the man on a drunk driving charge.

The man has had his licence revoked for a period of 12 months and his car impounded.

The man is set to face court over the coming months.

