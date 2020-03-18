Drew Reveals He Was Approached To Be On MAFS LAST YEAR!

What a REVELATION! Drew joined the Hit Network's Bronte & Sam on the show this morning and revealed he was actually approached to be on MAFS last year!

Unfortunately (but fortunately for KC), they didn't end up finding him a match for the 2019 season.

On becoming a MAFS groom this year, Drew said he only had 6 days to prepare for his wedding!

We are SHOOK! We can't even begin to imagine who he would've been paired with last year.

Missed the chat? Here's what Drew had to say about being approached for MAFS last year:

