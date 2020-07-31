Drew Barrymore Interviews Her 7-Year-Old Self To Promote Her New Daytime Talk Show

Drew Barrymore has posted the cutest video to her Instagram of her interviewing her 7-year-old self!

Drew was a guest on The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson back in 1982 following her success in E.T. They've now used the old footage and substituted Johnny for Drew as the interviewer.

It's so sweet, and she even had her own 7-year-old daughter, Olive, sit in as her 7-year-old self, which she said was a little emotional!

The clip is to promote the upcoming The Drew Barrymore Show, which will be premiering on September 14.

Watch the cute af video here:

Isn't it the sweetest?! We can't wait to see more in September!

What You Didn't Know About The Early Days Of NSYNC

Want more celeb goss? Check out the latest from Hit Entertainment here:

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.