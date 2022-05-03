Drew Barrymore Apologises For Controversial Comments About Johnny Depp And Amber Heard

Drew Barrymore has apologised after making controversial comments about the ongoing Amber Heard vs Johnny Depp court case.

The Santa Clarita Diet star drew backlash after she said the defamation trial was ‘one layer of crazy’ and a ‘seven-layer dip of insanity’ on her program, The Drew Barrymore Show.

While many agreed with her sentiment, others drew offense from the terminology, calling out Barrymore for downplaying the severity of the situation.

Posting to Instagram, Barrymore said she was treating the backlash as a ‘teachable moment’.

“It has come to my attention that I have offended people [by] making light of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard… I just want to deeply apologise and appreciate everyone who spoke out because this can be a teachable moment for me,” she said.

Of course, the internet being as toxic as it is, Barrymore’s apology netted her even more backlash, with a different group of people criticising her for apologising.

There really is no winning!

