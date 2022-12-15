Dreamworld Ordered To Pay Compensation To Family Of Ride Victim

The family of one of the victims of the Dreamworld ride disaster will be receiving a payout from the theme park.

The unknown sum of money will be given to Kieran Elijah Low and Isla Grace Low as a settlement over the death of their mother Cindy Low, who was tragically killed on the Thunder River Rapids ride at Dreamworld on October 25, 2016.

Father of the two children, Mathew Bernard Low will be set to receive and manage the funds as part of the settlement after claiming loss of dependence and wrongful death.

Mr Low told the court that he plans to use his portion of the payout to purchase a family home.

The money will be separated into two investment accounts in the NKI Trust for the children.

Ms Low was one of four people who died when two of the rafts collided as a result of a malfunctioning water pump.

The water levels dropped causing the raft to tip over, sending the five passengers including Low’s son Kieran descending into the ride’s machinery.

Kieran escaped unharmed while the four others received fatal injuries.

