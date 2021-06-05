Dramatic Manhunt Comes To An End As Police Arrest Alleged Como Attacker

WA police have wrapped up a state-wide manhunt for a man who is alleged to have injured two elderly women and assaulted Police while trying to evade capture.

Police have alleged the man broke through a glass window and invaded multiple homes throughout Como in a violent attempt escape police.

The man who has been identified as 40-year-old Laemin Forbes engaged police in a massive chase through homes and backyards in Como after 7AM Thursday, leaving a trail of blood in his wake.

Forbes was tasered by Police five times before fleeing, with Police eventually attempting to unsuccessfully subdue Forbes through physical force.

Police were originally called to a home on Canning Highway, where they found Mr Forbes fleeing the scene wearing only underwear and wielding a shovel.

Police tried to arrest the man but were forced to make chase after Forbes broke away and smashed through a window to escape, badly wounding himself in the process.

Police have alleged that Forbes was too violent to apprehend and continued to flee from Police, which eventually led to him attacking 84-year-old Mary as she walked along Edgecumbe Street.

Forbes was alleged to have grabbed Mary around the chest and thrown her to the ground, forcing her to hit her head on the sidewalk. She was then taken to Sir Charles Gairdner for treatment.

Not long after, Forbes stole a handbag from another elderly women, taking her car keys and fleeing the scene in a red Mitsubishi ASX. The car was later found abandoned in bushland in Huntingdale.

Police eventually picked up a new trail and continued to pursue Forbes until they eventually caught up and placed him under arrest last night.

