Drag Race Stars Monét X Change And Trinity The Tuck Reveal Their Fave Aussie Drag Queens

Icons and drag superstars Monét X Change And Trinity The Tuck are about to pack up their drag bags and make their way down under, so we wanted to know what they love about Australia!

Entertainment Reporter Justin Hill caught up with the RuPaul's Drag Race dual winners to chat about their upcoming trip to Aus and who their favourite Aussie queens are!

What is your favourite thing about coming back to Australia?

Monét X Change

Australia has really great weather, kind of like all the time! It rarely rains -- love it.

Trinity

Australia is one of my favorite places I have visited! It’s so beautiful! The people are so nice and everyone seems to be so beautiful! Who doesn’t love an Aussie accent?!

If you could meet an LGBTQIA+ icon of any generation, who would it be?

Monét X Change

Oh my god, absolutely Donna Summer! I just got into 70s music earlier this summer. She has become a queer icon over the decades, and I wish I could have met her back in her heyday back in the 70s.

Trinity

I would have loved to have met Marsha P Johnson! Someone who had such an impact on the lgbtq+ movement! If it wasn’t for her and people like her we would have the rights we do today!

In some exciting news, Monét and Trinity are heading to Australia (with the gorgeous Jinx Monsoon) on their LEGENDS tour with an action-packed show full of their Charisma, Uniqueness, Nerve and TALENT!

The first stop is Hobart then on to Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide, Sydney and Perth but NOT before fitting in an appearance at Drag Expo 2023 in Sydney!

Drag Expo will make glamorous appearances in Sydney (ICC Sydney - MAY 19 to 21) and Melbourne (MCEC - AUG 11 to 13) where you will be able to meet your favourite drag queens including Art Simone, Hannah Conda, Maxi Shield and more! There will be runways, merch, Q&A's and so much more...

With the girls appearing at the Sydney event, we had some questions for them ahead of their appearance!

What do you love about Aussie drag?

Monét X Change

Aussie drag is very irreverent. Watching Kween Kong and Kita Mean and meeting her for the first time I really really enjoy them and I just love their vibe!

Trinity

Drag in Australia is raw! It’s unfiltered and I love the humor! If you can make me laugh I’m going to love u!

What are your tips to fans to get the most enjoyment out of visiting Drag Expo?

Monét X Change

See as many queens as you can, don't spend all your time in one place. There are a lot of queens nowadays! Spend what you can and meet as many queens as you can. A little tip: don't touch the queens. I know you might see a wig or see something that looks shiny that you might want to touch, but please keep your hands to yourself! Enjoy drag with your eyeballs.

Trinity

I think prioritizing who you want to meet and what you want to do while there. A plan is the best way to have the best time!

You can get your tickets to Drag Expo here and the Legends Tour here!

See you in 2023!

