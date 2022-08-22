Drag Race's Minnie Cooper Says She Was Told Why She Was Sent Home

Interesting

Article heading image for Drag Race's Minnie Cooper Says She Was Told Why She Was Sent Home

She's the latest queen to sashay away from the Stan Original RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under and now Minnie Cooper is spilling the tea on her time on the show.

After a dramatic lip sync and departure from the show, Minnie caught up with Justin Hill to RU-cap the latest episode while also revealing judge Michelle Visage told her exactly why she went home.

Have a listen below!

Subscribe to Stan Original RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under: The Podcast on LiSTNR or wherever you get your podcasts!

Catch up on previous episodes below...

22 August 2022

Rupauls Drag Race
rupauls drag race down under
drag race down under
Listen Live!
Rupauls Drag Race
rupauls drag race down under
drag race down under
Rupauls Drag Race
rupauls drag race down under
drag race down under
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs