Drag Race’s Maxi Shield Comments On How The Final Lip Sync Battle Outfit Impacts Performances

And the BTS fights!

This week, Tom & Olly caught up with RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under star Maxi Shield after she sadly became the show’s latest eliminated queen.

Speaking with the boys, Maxi revealed how long the contestants were in isolation for, what the ‘cattiness’ was like behind the scenes and how the final lip sync battle outfit impacts performances!

Take a listen:

Entertainment News Team

10 June 2021

