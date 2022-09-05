Drag Race's Beverly Kills Breaks Down The Lip-sync That Has Fans Divided

She had a colourful time on RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under and when Beverly Kills caught up with Justin Hill after her dramatic elimination, she discussed that lip-sync that really had everyone talking.

Listen to her talk about her drag race journey on Stan Original RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under: The Podcast below!

Missing MAFS? Hear all about the new dating show for SIBLINGS below!

Catch a new episode of the Stan Original series RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under every Saturday, only on Stan!

Catch our new podcast, The Streaming Service with Justin Hill, about what to watch on Netflix, Stan and more on LiSTNR - available for iOS and Android: