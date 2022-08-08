Drag Race's Aubrey Haive Delivers Us Her Snatch Game Performance Of Moira Rose

Drag Queen Aubrey Haive is a newcomer to drag and only started during lockdown and that natural talent found her on the Stan Original RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under season 2.

As this week's eliminated queen, however, she never made it far enough to deliver her Snatch Game performance where the queens imitate celebrity icons.

So, when Aubrey caught up with host Justin Hill, she delivered an iconic performance of Schitt's Creek star Moira Rose (played by Catherine O'Hara) PLUS spilled all the tea from her time on the show!

Subscribe to Stan Original RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under: The Podcast on LiSTNR or wherever you get your podcasts!

Catch up on previous episodes below...