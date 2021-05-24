Drag Race Queen Anita Wiglit Reveals She Knew She Was Going Home

WOW. Just wow. What an episode of the Stan Original Series RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under over the weekend!

Not only did fan fave Anita Wiglit sashay away but other fan fave Art Simone, returned!

When Anita caught up with Justin Hill, she revealed that she in fact KNEW she was going home!

Check out the full chat with Anita where she RU-caps the episode and discusses Art's return below!

