Drag Race Judge Rhys Nicholson Reveals The Gift He Presented To RuPaul

On the eve of the finale for the Stan Original Series RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under, fans are getting ready to throw their support behind the final four queens Art Simone, Karen From Finance, Scarlet Adams and Kita Mean.

Judge Rhys Nicholson has had viewers giggling along with his classic Aussie humour and when he caught up with Justin Hill, he revealed his torture over what to gift RuPaul at the end of filming and if he'll return for another season...

