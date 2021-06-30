Drag Race Finalist Karen From Finance Drops Her New Song 'Out Of Office'

She took her RDO and trotted over to New Zealand to take part in RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under and now Aussie drag queen Karen From Finance is BACK with her brand new song 'Out Of Office'!

Karen caught up with Justin Hill to talk about life after drag race, the song, and the easter eggs she left in the film clip for you!

Check out the video below!

You can get your hands on 'Out Of Office' here.

Download LiSTNR & enjoy a new world of audio with all your favourite shows and stations in one place!