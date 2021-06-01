Drag Race Down Under Star Etcetera Etcetera's Day Job Will Absolutely Shock You!

Tom & Olly were joined by Drag Race Down Under star, Etcetera Etcetera, who was the latest queen to be eliminated from the show...aaand we found out their day job - we weren't expecting this!

One thing we were interested to know was if age comes into play into the Drag world - since Maxi Shield has been around for way longer than Etcetera Etcetera and was the reason for their elimination!

Tom & Olly then delve a bit deeper and found out their real name and what their REAL day job is - did you see this one coming?!

Missed the chat? Here's what Etcetera Etcetera said about their day job & real name: 

