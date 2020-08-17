Dr Michael Carr Gregg Confirms The Best Way To Get Back At Your Kids & We Can’t Wait To Try It

Cosi had a run-in with his daughters which almost sent him mad, so mad, he wanted to get even.

We spoke to the renowned Aussie child psychologist, Dr Michael Carr Gregg who revealed the best way to get revenge on naughty kids is with what he called, 'creative punishments'.

Take a listen to his bizarre yet genius theory below:

