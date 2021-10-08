Dr Kerry Chant Reveals New Strain Of Covid Delta Variant

A slight jump in the daily Covid numbers today has been recorded in New South Wales with 646 cases recorded up until 8 pm last night and sadly, eleven deaths.

As New South Wales counts down the days until lockdown lifts, reports are circulating Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant did not endorse some of the new changes to the easing of restrictions.

The changes include:

Indoor gathering numbers increased to 10 fully vaccinated people at homes and 30 fully vaccinated people at outdoor gatherings from Monday, October 11.

At 80% fully vaccinated, masks will no longer be required in offices.

Indoor pools have been added to the list of businesses that can reopen on Monday, October 11.

School students return to classrooms has been brought forward to October 25.

“Please as we move about from October 11 it is critical that we still maintain those Covid safe behaviours. Please continue to wear your mask, please continue to maintain that physical distancing, use your QR covid check-in and once again can I extend my appreciation to the hard work that the community has done over these very difficult times. Thank you.” - CHO Dr Kerry Chant

The Deputy Premier took a moment to address a mistake from the public health orders which people misunderstood into thinking that regional holidays were allowed from Monday, October 11. The Deputy Premier clarified holidays are not allowed until the state hits the 80% double-dose vaccination rate but Sydneysiders can take day trips to regional areas from Monday, October 11.

Dr Chant flagged the emergence of a new of Covid delta strain but downplayed the discovery stating there is no difference “regarding transmission or vaccine effectiveness or severity”. Health authorities say it has identified 8 people infected with the strain.

There has been another jump in cases in the Hunter region, recording 97 new infections, 48 are in the Illawarra Shoalhaven region and 31 are on the Central Coast.

