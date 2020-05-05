Dr Karl Explains The Only Way Australia Can Beat The Coronavirus

Back in January, we spoke with Dr Karl Kruszelnicki about the Coronavirus before it began to spread around the world.

Fast forward to May, COVID-19 is a global pandemic which has taken the lives of over 257,000 people and crippled the economy.

With talks of flattened curves and a move to relax social-distancing restrictions in Australia, we checked in with Dr Karl again to hear his judgement on how Australia can move forward, and how long it may actually take.

Take a listen:

