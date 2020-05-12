Dr Karl Confirms He Actually Met The Other Dr Karl On Neighbours & It's Honestly Iconic

How did we not know this?!

Article heading image for Dr Karl Confirms He Actually Met The Other Dr Karl On Neighbours & It's Honestly Iconic

Network 10

It's a Dr Karl inception.

Yes, the two actually met and we can't handle it. 

Dr Karl Kruszelnicki spoke to Perth's Xavier, Juelz & Pete who revealed firstly that he has been on the Australian TV series, Neighbours and second, that he actually met the other Dr Karl

Mind BLOWN.

Tune in below to hear the full story!

