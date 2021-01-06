Dr Dre In ICU After Suffering A Brain Aneurysm

In a frightening start to 2021, icon and hip hop legend Dr. Dre is reportedly in ICU after suffering a brain aneurysm.

TMZ are reporting that he suffered the aneurysm on Monday and was rushed to hospital.

Dre is involved in a very messy divorce case at the moment between himself and his estranged wife Nicole.

We hope he's ok and gets better soon.

