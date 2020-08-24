Dr Chris Brown Reveals The Real Reason Why You Should Actually Be Walking Your Fur Baby

Undoubtedly one of Australia's favourite vets and TV host has finally dished on how often you should be walking your dog and why.

Bondi Vet's, Dr Chris Brown told Adelaide's Bec, Cosi & Lehmo that it's not so much about the amount of exercise you do with your beloved flood, but it's more about the type of exercise you do with your pet, which not only impacts their physical wellbeing but their mental health too...

Take a listen to the full chat below:

Download our app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and your favourite radio shows.