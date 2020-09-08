Dr Chris Brown Confirms Who Actually Sleeps Better If You Sleep With Your Pet

Look, every now and again we are all guilty of letting our little fur babies get away with murder.

But, letting them sleep in your bed 24/7? Common on people.

Dr Chris Brown revealed just how beneficial it is to let your pets in the bed with you and who gets the better night sleep...

Honestly, you'd be surprised!

Take a listen to the full chat below:

Missed Bec, Cosi & Lehmo this morning? Download our app on iOS or Android and catch up now!

Download our app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and your favourite radio shows.