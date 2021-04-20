Downton Abbey 2 Is Coming Just In Time For Christmas!

Everyone, rejoice! Downton Abbey 2 is on its way just in time for Christmas!

The original cast is set to return for the sequel with production starting last week to get it ready to release on December 22, 2021.

Focus Features announced the news on social media with some new additions to the cast.

"We're thrilled to announce that Julian Fellowes and the entire Downton cast are back for #DowntonAbbey2, with Hugh Dancy, Laura Haddock, Nathalie Baye and Dominic West joining! See the film in theaters this Christmas."

Downton Abbey producer and executive chairman of Carnival Films, Gareth Neame, spoke about the sequel.

“After a very challenging year with so many of us separated from family and friends, it is a huge comfort to think that better times are ahead and that next Christmas we will be re-united with the much beloved characters of Downton Abbey.”

We can't wait for Downton Abbey 2!

