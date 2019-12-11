Downgrade to Bushfire WATCH AND ACT for south western part of TOODYAY in SHIRE OF TOODYAY



Time of issue: 06:16 PM

Date of issue: 11 December 2019

Bushfire EMERGENCY WARNING for south western part of TOODYAY in SHIRE OF TOODYAY ALERT LEVEL:



A bushfire EMERGENCY WARNING has been issued for people in the Toodyay Holiday Park and Chalets and travelling on Racecourse Road in the vicinity of the Toodyay Racecourse.. You are in danger and need to act immediately to survive. There is a threat to lives and homes.

The alert level for this fire has been upgraded as it is approaching the Toodyay Holiday Park and Chalets..

The fire started near the intersection of TOODYAY RD in TOODYAY. WHAT TO DO: If the way is clear, leave now for a safer place.

Do not wait and see, leaving at the last minute is deadly.

Close all doors and windows and turn off evaporative air conditioners, but keep water running through the system if possible.

If you cannot leave, you need to get ready to shelter in your home.

Go to a room in your home away from the fire front and make sure you can easily escape.

Choose a room with two exits and water such as a kitchen or laundry.

If you are not at home, it’s too dangerous to return.

Bushfire WATCH AND ACT for parts of TOODYAY in the SHIRE OF TOODYAY ALERT LEVEL:



A bushfire WATCH AND ACT has been issued for people south of Folewood Road, east of Sandplain Road, and north and west of Toodyay Road, including Majestic Height and Majestic Waters in TOODYAY in the SHIRE of TOODYAY. There is a possible threat to lives and homes as a fire is approaching in the area and conditions are changing. Leave the area via Folewood Road to the north..

The fire started near TOODYAY ROAD in TOODYAY. WHAT TO DO: If you are not prepared or you plan to leave, leave now if the way is clear.

Close all doors and windows and turn off evaporative air conditioners, but keep water running through the system if possible.

If you are well prepared and plan to actively defend your home, make final preparations now.

If you plan to stay and actively defend, do not rely on mains water pressure as it may be affected. You need to have access to an independent water supply, and start patrolling your property to put out spot fires.

If you are not at home, do not try to return as conditions in the area could be very dangerous. BUSHFIRE BEHAVIOUR: The bushfire is moving fast in a north easterly direction.

ROAD CLOSURES AND CONDITIONS: Roads have not been closed. Motorists are asked to avoid the area, reduce speed and drive carefully due to smoke.



Road information may also be available from Main Roads WA by calling 138 138 or visiting www.mainroads.wa.gov.au OR SHIRE OF TOODYAY.

WHAT FIREFIGHTERS ARE DOING: Firefighters are on the scene.

EXTRA INFORMATION: The fire was reported at 05:25 PM on 11 December 2019.

Shire of Toodyay is managing the fire.

KEEP UP TO DATE:



Visit www.emergency.wa.gov.au, call 13 DFES (13 3337), follow DFES on Twitter: https://twitter.com/dfes_wa, Facebook: https://facebook.com/dfeswa/, and listen to Hit FM.



During a power outage, your home phone, computer or other electronic devices connected to the NBN will not work. Include a battery powered radio in your emergency kit.



Updates will be issued every hour unless the situation changes.