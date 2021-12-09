Double Vaxx Policy To Attend Big Bash At Adelaide Oval

Adelaide Oval's stance to only allow vaccinated fans into the stadium will face its first test on Thursday night.

The vaccination mandate was introduced by Adelaide Oval CEO Andrew Daniels, which became effective on Tuesday 23 November and applies to anyone aged 12 and over.

The requirement will be in use for Adelaide Strikers first home match of the Big Bash season, coming up against Melbourne Renegades.

"This practice is becoming increasingly common at major event venues in Australia and around the world," said Daniels.

"We are making this announcement now to provide everyone attending Adelaide Oval with maximum confidence that they are entering a very COVID safe environment.

"Having carefully analysed the TTIQ model and the new testing and quarantine requirements, we believe this is the only way we can minimise the risk for our staff, our patrons, and our business.

"We understand that not everyone will be happy with this decision.

"However, as the heart of sport, major events and functions in the State, we believe we have a responsibility to lead to ensure we can continue to safely deliver for South Australia."

SA health forecast the state to reach 90% double dose rate (for ages 12+) sometime between December 23 and January 3.

As of 8pm Wednesday December 8, the state has 46 active cases of COVID-19.

