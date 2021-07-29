Double Fatality, Teen Fighting For Life And Pedestrian Critical In Two Separate Incidents

Two people are dead, and two children injured with one critical after an horrific crash on Agusta Highway, near Baroota on Wednesday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to scene of the crash with reports of a car hitting a tree around 3:40pm.

The 40-year-old male driver and his 61-year-old female passenger, both of Whyalla Norrie died at the scene, while an 11-year-old boy and a 14-year-old boy of Whyalla Playford were flown to the Royal Adelaide Hospital.

The younger of the two is in a stable condition, while the 14-year-old is fighting for life.

Meanwhile a woman's in a critical condition after being hit by a car at Port Adelaide about 11.30am the same day.

The 64-year-old was rushed to the Royal Adelaide Hospital in a critical condition after the incident on St Vincent Street.

Police arrested and charged a 59-year-old Greenwith with causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Major Crash Investigators are urging anyone with CC-TV or dashcam footage from either tragic event to call Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000 or visit here.

