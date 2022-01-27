Donating Poo Is A Real Thing! and Here’s Exactly How It Happens

We learn something new about Hits Danny Lakey everyday! Today we learnt he use to be a poo donor (Yes you read that correctly).

'I answered an advert on Facebook which is where all good poo denotation stories start' Lakey explained 'It's for people that have gut health issues . . . they use my good gut health, and use it to correct people with bad gut health'.

As if denoting your own 'stool' wasn't weird enough, What Lakey had to do to get the, ummm sample, to the clinic has to be heard to be believed! (Warning: you wont look at plastic takeaway containers the same way ever again)

