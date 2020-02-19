Donate To Charity And Get Your Morning Coffee For Free This Friday

Start your Friday off right, with a charitable donation that earns you your coffee.

Antz Inya Pantz cafés are once again bringing back Antz donation day, where all money spent at the store will be going towards their chosen charities.

This year Antz will be donating all funds towards a couple of charities, first up is The Foundation for Rural & Regional Renewal, who are helping in bushfire effected communities across Australia. As well as Lions Eye Institute, who work towards preventing and finding a cure for blindness and eye disease.

Pick yourself out a coffee, bagel or another treat, pay what you want, and see the funds going towards a great cause.

Antz annual donation day has been running since 2011, so this year marks the 10th year since it’s inception, with Antz already raising over $44,000 in that period. The aim this year is for Antz to get themselves over the $50,000 mark, so why not help them out.

To help you can head to either Antz 965 or Antz2Go, with more details located here.

