Donald Trump Arrives In New York Ahead Of Historic Booking

Former United States president Donald Trump has landed in New York as he prepares to face a historic booking and arraignment over hush money paid to porn star Stormy Daniels.

Mr Trump becomes the first former US president to face criminal charges, and will be arraigned, fingerprinted, and photographed at a Manhattan courthouse on Tuesday afternoon, local time.

US political expert Professor Wesley Widmaier from Australian National University said Mr Trump’s case is “interesting” and while he won’t be officially arrested, he “will be booked as a criminal defendant”.

“Trump will be surrendering, so that’s what happens often in white collar crimes,” he said.

“He will be fingerprinted, and he’s put a lot of thought, people are saying, what expression he will wear on his mugshot.

“It is an interesting case… it is untested legally because… as far as we know, he’s being indicted for falsifying documents.

“It’s legal to pay people to be quiet but it’s not legal to pay people to be quiet and conceal the purpose of the payment if the purpose of the payment is partly a campaign contribution because that makes it a violation of federal campaign law.”

Mr Trump’s lawyer said he will plead not guilty.

The specific charges remain unknown, while the former president’s appearance at court on Tuesday will mark his first in front of a judge in the case.

