Don't Start Now But Dua Lipa Is Performing At Mardi Gras

We cannot contain our excitement! Mardi Gras have announced that the one and only Dua Lipa is coming down under to not just walk in the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras but the starring performer at the Mardi Gras after party!

SCREAMING!

This year's Mardi Gras Party, will take place after the iconic Mardi Gras Parade on Saturday 29 February, 2020.

Get tickets at mardigras.org.au

