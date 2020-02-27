Don’t Shade Joel Creasey on Social Media, Because He Can Do It Better

The last time Joel Creasey took his comedy show around the country he opened up his literal burn book, full of shade & jabs at anyone who came for him on social media, proving he is the King of social media clap backs.

In 2020 he’s taking his show on the road from March – June, but before he hits the road he’s hosting Mardi Gras in Sydney this weekend.

Our team of social media analysts took a look to determine if he really is the King of social media.