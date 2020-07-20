Don’t Panic! Your Star Sign Has NOT Changed

Most of us say we don’t really believe in star signs, but we still find ourselves reading our horoscopes and letting this guide us in some way, so last week when it started circulating that the introduction of a new star sign, Ophiucus, had changed all of our signs, we panicked a little bit.

Were we wrong all this time? Have I wasted parts of my life reading a horoscope that wasn’t even for me? Could I finally be considered a fun-loving Libra (which I know in my heart of hearts is my real sign), instead of being a boring stubborn ol’ Cap?

Turns out, no, this ‘new’ star sign, isn’t a real thing, so if you were a Capricorn before, you’re still a Capricorn now.

It’s created such a stir that even NASA has backed that this change to our star signs is #fakenews

