Don't Miss These Events Around Gippsland This Month!

If you're keen to soak up some of the best events around town this month, then look no further than these ones coming up! Don't forget to pencil them in your calendar!

BOOLARRA FOLK FESTIVAL

The annual Boolarra Folk Festival will be back on Saturday, February 29 with 80 market stalls, live music & more!

Performers will include a mix of local & state talent, with over 8 hours of free music for you to enjoy!

The market stalls will have art, craft & food, giving you the opportunity to discover the work of many local artisans.

Date: Saturday, February 29

Time: 11am-8pm

Location: Railway and Centenary Parks: Tarawin Street, Boolarra

For more info, head to www.boolarrafolkfestival.com.au/

FABULOUS FEBRUARY AT VENUS BAY

Take the kids along to Venus Bay Community Centre for FREE activities during the next couple of weekends. The Centre is a community hub, somewhere to meet others & to find out what's happening in the area. Children's activities are running every weekend & is a great way for them to get creative! Here's what's on for the kids over the next couple of weekends:

Saturday 22nd February - Make your own bags/Denim Printing

Saturday 29th February - Decorating their bird sculpture with recycled material

Date: DIY bags & denim printing - 22nd February | & Decorating bird sculpture - 29th February

Time: 10:30am-12:20pm

Location: Venus Bay Community Centre: 27 Canterbury Rd, Venus Bay

For more info, head to www.vbcc.org.au/school-holiday-program

