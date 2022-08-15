Don't Miss 'The Dog House Australia' Celebrity Special & Watch Them Find Their Perfect Pooch

Do you also cry when you watch The Dog House Australia?! Possibly the most beautiful, wholesome show on Aussie TV is giving us a celebrity special!

And look, celebrities aren't immune to needing a furry companion, and we're going to see them search for the (furry) one.

We'll see Australian comedy icon Denise Scott, Australian Survivor champion Mark Wales and his wife and fellow castaway Sam, MAFS and I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! star Ryan Gallagher and tennis legend Mark Philippoussis, who will all enlist the help of the AWL matchmakers to find their perfect pooch.

Putting their best paw forward to meet their chosen celebrity humans are loveable shelter pups: Lambkins, the Maltese cross and wirehaired Jack Russell mix, Yoga; 3-month-old Dachshund mix, Sookie; 10-year-old Kelpie cross, Milo and 13-week-old mix breed puppy, Davy.

Will bonded pair Lambkins and Yoga be just too much dog for Denise and her partner John?

Will mature lady Milo, fall for Ryan's charm?

Do Australian Survivor stars Mark and Sam, and their young son Harry, know what they are getting themselves in for with a young puppy?

And is energetic Davy’s unknown breed going to be her downfall with the Philippoussis family?

Check out the teaser here:

Narrated by the one and only Dr. Chris Brown, The Dog House Australia Celebrity Special will air this Thursday, 18 August at 7:30pm on 10 and 10 Play.

