Don't Miss The Collingwood Double Header & Family Day Next Weekend!

Magpies fans, it's time to gather around for a NAB AFL Women's and Marsh Community Series Double Header in Morwell.

All Magpies are encouraged to come along, whether you're a Morwell local or hitting the road from Victoria or interstate. Plenty of activities are planned for the whole fam too!

The Round 5 NAB AFL Womens kicks-off at 1:10pm with Collingwood v Western Bulldogs.

Then at 3:50pm, Collingwood v St Kilda as part of the Marsh Community Series.

You'll find it all happening at Morwell Recreation Reserve: Travers St, Morwell.

You also can't miss out on the Collingwood Family Day at West Gippsland Arts Centre and Civic Park in Warragul. This will give you the chance to mingle with the players, sample delicious foot trucks & there will be fun for the whole family!

For more info on the Double Header, head to www.latrobe.vic.gov.au/council/events/collingwood-double-header

Missed the show? Catch up with Anna Dare here: