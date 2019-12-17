Don’t Freak Out, This Is Why There’s A Sculpture Emerging From The Water On The Strand

Tourists will soon be on their way to North Queensland to see our Museum of Underwater Art.

Yep, you read that correctly.

You’ll be able to hi-5 your mermaid buddies when you dive into North Queensland waters to see exactly what is underneath.

You’ll find sculptures specifically at Palm Island, John Brewer Reef, The Strand, and Magnetic Island.

Creators of the project acknowledge that while it will be a major tourism attraction, it will also play it’s part in highlighting reef conservation.

So why is there one outside the water on The Strand?

Titled the ‘Ocean Siren’ this piece has been modelled on a local Traditional Owner, Takoda Johnson.

The sculpture will likely look different each time you see it, because it changes colours with the temparture of the water.

Too cool!

Learn more about the Museum of Underwater Art right here.

