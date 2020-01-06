FYI: Domino's Have A Secret Menu Where They're Putting Actual Garlic Bread On Top Of Pizza

Domino’s have finally done it. They have somehow managed to master the perfect combination of cheesy garlic bread goodness as a pizza topping.

And no, we ain't talking about a simple garlic pizza people, we are talking about fricken garlic bread pieces on top of the fricken pizza.

2020, what an actual time to be alive and it's only the first week.

The drool-worthy yet ridiculous pizza will consist of Domino’s classic chunky cut garlic bread served on a classic crust base, topped generously with cheese, garlic butter & vibrant spring onions.

But of course, you can't just walk in and order it over the counter, you can't even go to their website and order it. You need the secret code to order it and we have it.

Click here for probably your only chance to try this greasy garlicky carb-loading deliciousness, you're welcome!