Dominic Perrottet Won't Be Popular Among South Australians

Dominic Perrottet is facing plenty of heat from critics as he begins his reign as New South Wales' new Premier.

His critics are questioning his ability to represent the state, digging up past footage and targeting his religious background. One particular unfortunate video sees Perrottet take a swipe at Adelaide, describing the state as “poor”.

In 2019, Mr Perrottet voted against decriminalising abortions and in 2017 he revealed he is against same-sex marriage, stating that, “marriage is about every child’s fundamental right to grow up with their own mum and dad.”

Speaking on 2GB, Ben Fordham took Mr Perrottet to task over these conservative viewpoints asking whether he has changed his tune over the issues.

The Premier said he had “no intention of changing the laws in that space.”

“We live in a diverse and tolerant society and one of my leading values is freedom. People should be able to have freedom of opinion and ideas,” Perrottet added.

Perrottet’s surprise promotion comes after Gladys Berejiklians was forced to resign when the corruption watchdog ICAC confirmed they were investigating her over the secret 5 year relationship she had with former MP Daryl Maguire.

With such conservative views, Perrottet will need to work overtime to win the publics vote.

