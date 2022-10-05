Dominic Perrottet Proposes Raising Height Of Warragamba Dam Wall

“Future-proofing” Western Sydney from flood risk is at the forefront of the proposal to raise the Warragamba Dam wall.

NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet has declared the proposal Critical State Significant Infrastructure (CCSI) as “it is deemed essential to NSW for economic and social reasons.”

If the bid is successful, the wall will be raised by 14 metres, bringing its height to 156 metres.

Mr Perrottet said the proposal would save lives, save properties, and would help future-proof Western Sydney from flood risks.

“This declaration reinforces that raising the dam wall is the most effective long-term flood mitigation strategy to help protect residents across the Hawkesbury-Nepean,” he said.

“This region has been hit hard by floods and we are committed to progressing this important project to make sure residents have genuine flood protection into the future.”

Minister for Lands and Water Kevin Anderson made note of points made in the Greater Sydney Water Strategy “in a flood similar to the worst on record in the valley, the number of homes impacted would drop threefold from 15,500 to 5,000, while 14,000 people would need to be evacuated rather than 90,000.”

