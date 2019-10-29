Domestic Violence Survivor Tells Her Heartbreaking Story
ON NICK, JESS & SIMON
On November 6th Nick, Jess & Simon are hosting their first ever Lip Sync Battle.
While the night will be a lot of fun, the issue that we are creating awareness around is the very taboo topic of domestic violence.
On Wednesday morning Nick, Jess & Simon spoke to Angela Croese - A domestic violence survivor.
She shared her heartbreaking story.
Her story touched so many out there we had a full board of calls of fellow survivors or people who have had experiences with domestic violence - they shared their stories.