Domestic Violence Charity White Ribbon Has Gone Into Liquidation

Domestic violence charity White Ribbon Australia has sadly announced they have gone into liquidation.

“It is with profound sadness that the board of White Ribbon Australia informs the community and supporters that it has taken the very difficult decision to close its doors,” the official statement reads.

“This decision became necessary following an analysis of the organisation’s future sustainability.

“White Ribbon Australia has been proud to serve alongside so many dedicated partner organisations, grassroots communities and government in the important work of ending men’s violence against women.

“We want to acknowledge those communities around Australia who have been part of the White Ribbon movement – from the dedicated staff, Ambassadors, Advocates, and Committees, to schools and teachers, sports clubs, workplaces and individual members of the community.”

White Ribbon Day is scheduled to take place on November 22nd, and the company encourages people to still spread awareness on this day.

“For all those who are already planning for White Ribbon Day, we encourage you to continue with those plans alongside the international White Ribbon movement. Continue to raise your voice.

“Even though White Ribbon Australia’s journey ends here, we know that the work of our partners and communities will continue. Eliminating men’s violence against women must remain a priority.

“For further information about the liquidation of White Ribbon Australia Ltd please contact Worrells Solvency & Forensic Accountants on 02 8844 1200.”

Back in February, The Daily Telegraph reported that the company had failed by more than $840,000. White Ribbon’s chief executive Tracy McLeod was also ousted from the position after three months in the role.

If you are concerned about your own wellbeing, are experiencing domestic violence or are concerned about someone else, contact 1800RESPECT on or click here.

