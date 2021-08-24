Doherty Institute Confirm Safe COVID-19 Vaccination Rate Required To Open Australia

This week as heated debate escalates over easing lockdowns amid stronger vaccination rates, the Doherty Institute has confirmed higher COVID case numbers do not change the modelling which proposes Australia can ease restrictions when a 70 per cent vaccination rate is achieved.

But new research by the Australian National University suggests that if lockdowns and restrictions are eased at 70 per cent, the devastating result could be 30,000 deaths, instead recommending that a 90 per cent target is a more realistic figure.

Meantime, Prime Minster Scott Morrison has said he has no reason to doubt the Doherty modelling which the federal government have used to inform Australia's pathway out of the pandemic.

"They're a world respected science organisation and I stand by their work every single day of the week and what its being backed up by is a vaccination program that is vaccinating a record rates. I mean there are more places you can get a vaccination jab now than you can get a Big Mac in this country" - PM Scott Morrison

Yet, despite the PM's urgency to open the country up, scepticism from some state leaders continues to feed the contentious debate, as COVID outbreaks worsen across New South Wales, Victoria and the ACT.

Taking offence, NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has lashed back, telling A Current Affair, that state premiers refusing to budge from a zero-tolerance, is simply an un-unified approach.

"Once we get 70 and 80% life will be much better...Other state premiers have made various statements during the course of the pandemic, but I think it’s really important for all of us to work together at this time" - Premier Gladys Berejiklian

Meantime, leading Epidemiologist Professor Tony Blakely told LiSTNR's Australia Today, that letting the virus continue to spread among the community without enough people protected could be catastrophic.

"Letting the virus do what it wants to will require vaccination coverage in my view above 80 per cent, but just letting it rip at 70 per cent would be crazy. On the other side, at 70 per cent you could still expect the frequency of lockdown to decrease because you’re starting to get some partial control" - Prof. Tony Blakely

In response, the Doherty Institute on Monday evening released a statement which determined "opening up" at hundreds of cases nationally a day would still be possible with a 70 per cent vaccination coverage.

"There is light at the end of the tunnel – once we achieve 70%-80% vaccination we will see less transmission of COVID-19 and fewer people with severe illness, and therefore fewer hospitalisations and deaths. COVID-19 won’t go away but it will be easier to control in the future. These estimates come from the modelling work completed to date led by the Doherty Institute and commissioned by the Commonwealth Government to advise on the National Plan to transition Australia's National COVID-19 Response"

- Exert from 'Statement on the Doherty Institute modelling'

But let’s be clear, the main ingredient required for this to work, is the successful cohesion of fully functioning support mechanisms, including beefed up contact tracing systems, accelerated testing, higher rates of vaccination, and consistency in communication strategies.

