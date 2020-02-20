Dogs & Owners Are Going Nuts For These Bacon Flavoured Bubbles

Just when you thought Kmart already had it all, they bring us this.

The mammoth bargain retailer has just released Bacon Flavoured Bubbles - just for your dog.

And for small children I guess, or even adults if that's your thing.

The new product aims to help keep your dog active as they chase the meaty bubbles all over the place.

The bubbles will cost you just a measly $6 a pop and contain ‘natural extracts’ which are safe for dogs, with owners saying their dogs ‘love them’ and 'you can actually smell the bacon.'

MMMMMM, BACON.

Not going to lie, I would love to see how this would go down at a kids party...

