'Doctor Strange' Overtakes 'The Batman' As The Biggest Film Of 2022 (So Far)

It’s the question that’s turned superhero fans against each other for as long as we can remember: Is Marvel or DC the superior superhero publisher?!

While there isn’t a wrong answer (the whole thing is a bit subjective, after all), we have seen some superhero superfans weaponizing the box office reports to try justifying their allegiance to a specific publisher.

Unfortunately for #BatFans, this one’s a bit grim.

Marvel’s Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness has overtaken The Batman at the box office, becoming the highest grossing film of 2022 (so far).

Directed by Sam Raimi (the man behind the original Spider-Man movies and a slew of horror films), Doctor Strange 2 (as we shall call it, for the sake of convenience) has spent its third consecutive week at the top of the international box office charts, having grossed roughly $1.15B AUD so far.

Catch our chat with Big Brother evictee Lara:

The Batman, on the other hand, has raked in just over $1.03B AUD, which is still an astronomical number by any standard.

Not gonna lie, we’re just interested to see whether Top Gun: Maverick or Avatar: The Way of Water can topple these box office behemoths!

Stay up-to-date with all things entertainment by downloading LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android: