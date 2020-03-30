Doctor Advises On Whether We Should Be Wearing Face Masks

With a rise in panic-purchasing face masks during the COVID19 outbreak, it seems to remain unclear whether or not they are useful in keeping people healthy or if we should be wearing them at all.

The Hit Network spoke to Dr. Chris Zappala who revealed exactly who should be wearing masks in public.

He also suggested wearing masks is actually taking the public away from practicing personal hygiene and 'cough etiquette'.

