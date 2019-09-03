Do You Know Who Owns This Ring?

A local prospector in Kalgoorlie has struck gold, when he found an 18ct wedding band buried just below the surface in the Bulong area last week.

Lindsay Stockdale discovered the ring while out metal detecting, and is hopeful that he can find the rightful owner. The ring has an inscription that reads "My darling husband, love Jan", and features a wedding date from 1964.

Jesse and Sian spoke to Lindsay this morning, and he has already received a few enquiries but so far hasn't had any success.

Have a listen to their chat below!

If you or someone you know might be the rightful owner of the ring, Lindsay is encouraging people to give him a call on 0419 692 151 and tell him the rest of the wedding date.