Dj Khaled Has Dropped Not One But Two Songs With Drake!

So take ya pick!

Article heading image for Dj Khaled Has Dropped Not One But Two Songs With Drake!

Another one and uh... another one! Larger than life DJ Khaled has dropped not one ut two epic tracks featuring Drake today and they are some tuned you'll def have on repeat.

**WARNING the below videos contain coarse language**

Check out 'Greece' below.

Post

Or maybe 'Popstar' is more your thing?

Post

Either way - you don't have to choose - enjoy both!

Grab your copies of the songs here.

Download the Hit app on iTunes or Google Play and stay up to date on all things Hit Network!

17 July 2020

Drake
DJ Khaled
Listen Live!
Drake
DJ Khaled
Drake
DJ Khaled
Latest Catch up

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs